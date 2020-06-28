Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Acquires $12,500.00 in Stock

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Paul Packer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Packer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Paul Packer acquired 5,000 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,550.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Paul Packer acquired 2,237 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,064.69.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Paul Packer acquired 21,000 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Paul Packer acquired 2,566 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,591.66.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Paul Packer bought 2,375 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,137.50.

ZDGE stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Zedge Inc has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zedge stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Zedge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

