Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.