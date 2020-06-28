EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EHang in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

EHang stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $591.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that EHang will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

