Jack W. Schuler Acquires 7,300 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,811,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

