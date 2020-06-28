Jack W. Schuler Buys 6,000 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

