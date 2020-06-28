1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ONEM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26. 1life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

