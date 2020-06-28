Wells Fargo & Co Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $54.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.30.

FANG stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

