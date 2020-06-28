Citigroup Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $12.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Halliburton from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.