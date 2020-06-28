Raymond James Trims Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price to $10.00

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COMM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.61.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commscope will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth $67,000.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

