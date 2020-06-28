DA Davidson Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $288.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $328.65 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452,564 shares in the company, valued at $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

