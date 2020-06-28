Jefferies Financial Group Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:IHG opened at $44.01 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $71.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $27,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 349,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

