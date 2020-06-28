Brokerages Anticipate Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the lowest is ($4.15). Boeing posted earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 179.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.30) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

BA stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $231.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

