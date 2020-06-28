Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 91,373 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $121,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,658. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

KTOS opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.24 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

