8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,182 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of 8X8 worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in 8X8 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $86,422 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGHT stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.95. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

