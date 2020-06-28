Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 31,893 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of BioTelemetry worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 505.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.