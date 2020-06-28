KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of KEMET worth $19,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KEMET by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in KEMET by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 4,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in KEMET by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEM stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEM shares. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

