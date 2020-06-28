Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.42% of Rev Group worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of REVG opened at $5.95 on Friday. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $383.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

