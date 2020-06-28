Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 459.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

