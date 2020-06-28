Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,103 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Green Dot worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $46.20 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.