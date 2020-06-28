Legal & General Group Plc Sells 45,814 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,814 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $48,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWO. Barclays cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

