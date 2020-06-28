Legal & General Group Plc Sells 21,651 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Methanex worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.27. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

