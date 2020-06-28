SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.43% of SpartanNash worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 55.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $737.17 million, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

