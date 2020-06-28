Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $107,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $582,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

