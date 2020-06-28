Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 15,168 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of SQM opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.24. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

