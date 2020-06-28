Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.35% of Greenbrier Companies worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $15,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 116,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $736.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GBX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

