Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,763 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,370,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,215 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $81,640,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $83.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

