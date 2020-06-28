Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 907,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 360,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 84,879 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $508.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

