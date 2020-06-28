Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 137,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

