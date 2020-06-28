Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 27,926 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $21,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $9,253,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $5,930,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $249,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,258 shares of company stock worth $11,023,449. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

