Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Mueller Industries worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $24.42 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

