Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $52,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 913 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $82,535.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,577,970 shares of company stock valued at $795,048,250 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

