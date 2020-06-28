Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 847 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $129,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,263,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,741,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,725 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $1,239,917.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,571,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,320,942.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,188 shares of company stock worth $28,432,801 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

