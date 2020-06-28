Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE SPB opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.