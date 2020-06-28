Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,866 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 155,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

