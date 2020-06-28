Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,806 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of NetGear worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,106,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 138,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.12 million, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,232 shares of company stock worth $610,825. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

