Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 155.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.10% of Neuronetics worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Neuronetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

