Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a current ratio of 85.59.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

NNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

