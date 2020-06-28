Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 143.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,376 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,190,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $7,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,130,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 759,852 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 520,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 465,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $12.77.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Neuronetics Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Neuronetics Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc.
Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A
Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A
Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,114 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc
Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,114 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report