Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 143.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,376 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,190,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $7,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,130,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 759,852 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 520,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 465,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $12.77.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.