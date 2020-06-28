Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.34% of Matinas BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.79 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

