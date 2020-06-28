Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,114 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Civista Bancshares worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

