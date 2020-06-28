Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 122.32%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

