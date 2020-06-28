German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 74.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $793.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.86.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

