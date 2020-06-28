Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 493,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of New Residential Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

