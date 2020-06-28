Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of Rocky Brands worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 212,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 194,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $19.49 on Friday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Research analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

