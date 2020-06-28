Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 42,900 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 267.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

