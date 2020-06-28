Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $2.57 Million in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.90 and its 200-day moving average is $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

