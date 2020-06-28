Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 341,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 150,896 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

