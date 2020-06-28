Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $2.56 Million in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $23,754,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $16,853,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,997,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,429,000 after buying an additional 1,996,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of PLD opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

