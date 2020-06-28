Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Mercury General worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $5,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 157,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,691,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,300,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,651,897.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 462,563 shares of company stock worth $17,041,104 over the last three months. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

