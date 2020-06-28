National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of National Instruments worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

